19 November 2024, Brandenburg, Welzow: A transport drone from Morpheus Logistik GmbH stands at a press event for the delivery of newspapers using drones at the Welzow airfield. Despite pouring rain, the pilot project began on the same day in the Welzow region in southern Brandenburg to commercially deliver advertising newspapers to private customers using automatically flying drones for the first time. Together with Zustellgesellschaft Lausitz GmbH (ZG Lausitz), the Lausitzer Rundschau, households that could previously no longer be supplied with advertising papers due to rising costs and a lack of delivery staff are now being supplied. However, the aim of the project goes far beyond the delivery of print media. The regular use of the logistics drones makes it possible to collect valuable data and insights to ensure the seamless integration of drones in logistics in the long term. The drones belong to Morpheus Logistik GmbH from Lüdenscheid, which is one of the first operators to have a SAIL 3 permit for logistics transports in the EU and recently received approval from the German Federal Aviation Office for the route in the Welzow region. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa,Image: 937068196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no