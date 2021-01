epa04520310 A file picture made available on 08 December 2014 and dated to 1995 shows Angelo Caloia, former President of the Vatican Bank, at an undisclosed location in Italy. According to reports, Caloia on 08 December 2014 resigned as the president of the Veneranda Fabrica del Duomo (Venerable Factory of the Duomo), the organization which is responsible for overseeing the Milan cathedral's upkeep and restoration. He and another former top manager of Vatican Bank are under investigation for embezzlement of millions of euros. 3 Angelo Caloia aveva guidato lo Ior prima di passare il testimone a Gotti Tedeschi nel settembre 2009. ANSA / MASSIMO CAPODANNO EPA/MASSIMO CAPODANNO