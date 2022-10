German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock reacts as she delivers a speech during the Buendnis90/Die Gruenen (Alliance90/The Greens) party federal delegates conference in Bonn, Germany, 15 October 2022. The deligates will gather for the Federal Delegates Conference (BDK) in Bonn running from 14 until 16 October 2022. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH