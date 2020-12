epa05372417 A customer looks at iPhone 6 mobile phones in an Apple Store in Beijing, China, 17 June 2016. Apple Inc. has been ordered by Beijing's intellectual property regulator to stop sales of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models in the city, citing that the exterior design of the two models infringe on a Chinese patent held by Shenzhen Baili for its 100C smartphone, according to a statement on its website dated 19 May. However, the phones were still on sale at an Apple store in Beijing 17 June. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG