epa09736582 People gather for a protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 07 February 2022. New York City has instituted vaccination mandates for all city employees and those that have not received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccination will lose their jobs as of 11 February 2022. The United States is facing pockets of resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, and to mandates, despite widespread scientific evidence that it overwhelmingly safe for most people and helps prevents serious COVID-19 related illness. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE