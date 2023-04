Illustration of the covid-19 corona rapid test at the street have the results in 15 minutes. From April, we can buy a self-corona rapid test in the shops and take it at home. At the World Cup qualifying match of the Dutch national team against Latvia, 5000 spectators are allowed to enter the Johan Cruijff Arena. The game of Oranje has been added to the series of Fieldlab events. With a maximum of 5000 participants, this will be the largest study of the Fieldlabs started last month. Almere, Netherlands, on March 27, 2021. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM