epa09955685 Debris of a burned tank is seen in Mala Rohan' village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 18 May 2022. Russian troops were recently pushed out from Kharkiv's outskirts by the Ukrainian army. Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv and its surroundings witnessed repeated airstrikes from Russian forces. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 6.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV