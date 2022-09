epaselect epa05439880 Police officers operate on a scene following an explosion in Ansbach, Germany, 25 July 2016. A man was killed and 12 others were injured in an explosion in Franconia Ansbach late on 24 July. According to media reports, a migrant from Syria tried to enter in to a music festival nearby and after he was denied entry into the venue, detonated a device in his backpack in front of a restaurant. The suspect died in the explosion. Around 2,500 people were evacuated from the venue of the festival. EPA/DANIEL KARMANN