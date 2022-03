epa09699723 People wear FFP2 protective masks in Vienna, Austria, 21 January 2022. Access to the catering trade and shops for non-daily necessities is only permitted to those abiding to the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered). A Covid-19 vaccination law was passed by the Austrian parliament on 20 January making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for people over the age of 18 starting early February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEX HALADA