Police at the scene after explosions at a commemoration ceremony next to the tomb of Iran's Revolutionary Guards General Qasem Soleimani in the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman. On the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, two explosions have killed at least 103 people, and another 211 people were wounded near the mausoleum dedicated to him, according to Iranian official television. As part of a ceremony to honor General Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike in neighboring Iraq in 2020. Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 834055010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Pictured: GV,