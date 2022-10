Autoritățile ucrainene le recomandă refugiaților să rămână în străinătate până la primăvară: „Va fi o iarnă grea. Mai bine să iernați peste hotare”

People arrived from Kherson wait for further evacuation into the depths of Russia at the Dzhankoi's railway station in Crimea on October 21, 2022. The Moscow-installed authorities of the southern Ukrainian Kherson region said on October 20, 2022 that around 15,000 people have been pulled from the territory that Russia claims to have annexed in the face of a Ukrainian advance.,Image: 732350415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no