Avertismentul unei experte: „România și Polonia ar putea fi în curând nevoite să apere frontiera NATO și a UE. Trebuie să se adapteze la această realitate”

epa09706368 Romanian military belonging to the 284th 'Cuza Voda' Tank Battalion stand in formation during a military ceremony held to mark Romania's Little Union Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Bucharest, Romania, 24 January 2022. The unification of Moldavia and Wallachia, also known as the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, or Little Union, in 1859, is considered to be the foundation of the future modern Romanian state. Last week, US President Biden said that the United States would increase its military presence on NATO's eastern flank in countries like Romania and Poland if Russia attacked Ukraine. French President Macron also highlighted France's willingness to contribute to NATO troops on Romania's territory. From 1991 until today, 50,000 Romanian soldiers have served their homeland in theaters of operations such as Iraq and Afghanistan under the NATO or UN flags. 30 Romanian soldiers have died in the mission, and more than 200 have been wounded in battle. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT