epa09411392 A firefighting plane douse the forest fire consuming the Catillo hill in Tivoli, near Rome, Italy, 12 August 2021. A civil defense helicopter, two Canadair firefighters and a carabinieri helicopter have been involved to put out the fire that affected part of the Catillo hill in Tivoli, with 10 teams and 40 regional civil protection volunteers also employed from the ground. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI