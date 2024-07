File photo - United States Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama listen as US President Joe Biden makes remarks on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. In his remarks, President Biden announced additional actions to save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care. President Biden announced he was suspending his re-election campaign and putting his faith in Harris. Within hours, the vice-president confirmed her own bid for the White House. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic party, and unite our nation, to defeat Donald Trump,” Harris said. “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win." Photo by Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM