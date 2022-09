Former Hungarian Member of the European Parliament and Jobbik party Bela Kovacs accused of spying on behalf of the Russian intelligence talks to reporters before the beginning of his trial at a court in Budapest, Hungary, 10 July 2018. According to the charge Kovacs delivered informations on issues of energetics, European Parliamentary elections and Hungarian politics between 2012 and 2014 to Russian agents with the aim of disintegrating institutions of EU, creating a strong base openly opposing the European Union and supporting Russian interests. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary HUNGARY OUT