epa09120083 Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia serves at Christ the Savior cathedral during liturgy marking Annunciation in Moscow, Russia,07 April 2021. The Annunciation is one of twelve main holidays of Christianity and celebrates the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Maria by Archangel Gabriel (Gavriil) that she will give birth to Jesus Christ. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY