Mamă pentru 92 de copii: „Nu mă opresc aici. Simt o nevoie uriașă să-i îngrijesc!”. Britanicii i-au ridicat statuie

Foster mum Jo Newby is seen next to her statue which has been installed on Southbank's Observation Point after she was named the UK's kindest hero thanks to her tireless efforts to better the lives of disabled children, 19th October 2022. Unsung hero Jo Newby, 52, has received the incredible accolade thanks to her tireless efforts to help hundreds of members of the community during the past two decades and better the lives of local pan-disabled youths and children in need. The nationwide '#MyKINDHero' search was launched earlier this year to uncover the UK's kind hero, receiving nearly 500 heart-warming nominations. Big-hearted Jo was bestowed the honour following an extensive judging process, having been nominated by her husband of 21 years, Chris.