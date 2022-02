epa09755966 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) ahead of their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 February 2022. German Chancellor Scholz is on an official visit to Kiev to show solidarity and support to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES