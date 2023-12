SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 -- U.S. President Joe Biden escorts Chinese President Xi Jinping to his car to bid farewell after their talks in the Filoli Estate in the U.S. state of California, Nov. 15, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic and overarching issues critical to the direction of China-U.S. relations and on major issues affecting world peace and development. The meeting was held at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California. Profimedia Images