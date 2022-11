Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Mich., after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall, left. The election tie was settled Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 when the candidates pulled pieces of paper from a bowl. Adair's said "elected.",Image: 738001315, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no