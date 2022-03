epa04666452 Local citizens setup the portraits of killed children to wall as they take part in a commemoration of all children, who died during a conflict in eastern Ukraine, in Donetsk, Ukraine, 17 March 2015. The Ukrainian parliament on 17 March passed an amendment stipulating that the separatist-held territories in the country's east will get political autonomy only after conducting local elections under Ukrainian law. Separatist leaders condemned the move, which was backed by 265 of 347 lawmakers, saying that it undermines last month's peace agreements. EPA/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO