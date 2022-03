Ce a făcut o televiziune din Polonia în timpul discursului lui Serghei Lavrov: „Răbdarea noastră are limite”

epa09814510 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending a news conference following a tripartite meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for diplomatic talks during the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, 10 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES