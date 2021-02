epaselect epa08920332 A woman wearing a face mask (L) touches the face of an elderly patient of a nursing home through a special curtain, in Rome, Italy, 05 January 2021. A special anti-contagion curtain, made of soft transparent plastic, allows elderly residents at a nursing home to hug their loved ones without the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making an all-important embrace possible during a difficult and often lonely time. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI