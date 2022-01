(211231) -- WUXI, Dec. 31, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A vehicle runs inside the Taihu tunnel in east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2021. The Taihu tunnel, China's longest underwater highway tunnel, opened to traffic on Thursday in east China's Jiangsu Province. The 10.79-kilometer-long, 7.25-meter-tall tunnel runs under Taihu Lake, China's third-largest freshwater lake. It is part of the 43.9-kilometer Changzhou-Wuxi Highway, which also opened to traffic on Thursday.,Image: 649894577, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia