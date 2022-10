Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits for talks with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (L) during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, in the Konstantinovsky Palce, Strelnya, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, 24 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: SPUTNIK