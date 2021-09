KABARDINO-BALKARIA, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 24, 2021: Rescue service workers carry a climber during a search and rescue operation on Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus Mountains. Several climbers have died while ascending Mount Elbrus in unfavourable weather conditions, at -20 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed of around 40 metres per second and the visibility not more than 1 metre. Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS,Image: 633890115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia