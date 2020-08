epa08265759 A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learning about the progress on the vaccine and anti-body during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, 02 March 2020 (issued 03 March 2020). Xi on 02 March inspected the scientific research on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as the diagnosis and treatment of the disease during his visit to two institutes in Beijing. EPA-EFE/XINHUA/JU PENG MANDATORY CREDIT XINHUA EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES