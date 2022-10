epaselect epa10226109 People watch a TV report at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 06 October 2022, on North Korea's firing of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day, the sixth of its kind in just 12 days, in apparent protest of the return of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the East Sea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT