Busan, South Korea - Futuristic Floating South Korean City Planned for 2025

The world's first floating city is to be built off the coast of South Korea as soon as 2025, the team behind it announced on Thursday (18November21). The Oceanix project, backed by the United Nations and the Busan Metropolitan City of the Republic of Korea is billed as a way for coastal communities to cope with rising sea levels. The floating metropolis, built off the coast of Busan, will feature several human-made islands that all rise with the sea to eliminate the risk of flooding. The energy self-sufficient city will generate electricity from solar panels atop buildings, produce its own food and fresh water in fully integrated zero waste closed-loop systems, and allow inhabitants between each island on futuristic boat pods.