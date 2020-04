Renault employees work on a car production assembly line checking within a strongly lit tunnel the details and possible defaults at the Renault factory in Maubeuge, north-eastern France, 08 November 2018. Renault today announced a series of investments and new jobs in the Maubeuge factory. EPA-EFE/, Image: 394825984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA / Profimedia