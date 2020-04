epa08324986 Two Romanian policemen adjust their protective face masks as they guard an intersection in central Bucharest, Romania, 26 March 2020. Romania remains in full lockdown across the country, involving the army to help interior ministry personnel to enforce these new measures amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. People under the age of 65 will be able to move out from their homes only to work or go shopping, as the elders were asked not to leave their homes anymore. All the civil flights in and from France and Germany, apart the specified ones, were suspended. Romanian authorities had confirmed 1,029 infected people, 18 deaths, and 94 people recovered. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT