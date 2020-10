June 30, 2020, Tambov, Russia: A portrait of a woman wearing face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus..As of August 1, 2020, 845443 people were infected with coronavirus in Russia. Of these, 646524 people recovered and 14058 people died. Many regions are already coming out of self-isolation, and many restrictions are being lifted. Summer cafes (outdoor verandas), gyms, non-food stores, clinics and hospitals have reopened, and various state institutions and banks have started to receive visitors. Parks are open for walks. The wearing of protective medical masks remains mandatory in public places. (Credit Image: © Lev Vlasov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)