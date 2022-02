epa08971523 Pro-Russian militants of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) operate during a military exercise at a shooting range not far from them controlled city of Gorlivka, Ukraine, 28 January 2020. Margarita Simonyan, the Chief Editor of the state-controlled international television network 'Russia Today' called Russia to annex all territory of Donbas. Russian propagandists Keosayan, Margarita Simonyan, and Roman Babayan arrived in Donetsk to participate in the 'Russian Donbass Forum'. EPA-EFE/DAVE MUSTAINE