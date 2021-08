epa09408519 (FILE) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Northwell Health facility in Manhasset, New York, USA, on 06 May 2020 (reissued on 10 August 2021). Andrew Cuomo announced on 10 August 2021 that he will resign as New York Governor. Cuomo came under intense pressure from local and national leaders in the Democratic Party to resign following the release on 03 August of a months-long investigation by the office of New York Attorney General that determined Cuomo sexually harassed multiple current and former staff members. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE