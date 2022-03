O catastrofă paralelă: poluarea din Ucraina. Efectele profunde și de lungă durată pe care războiul le are asupra calității aerului și apei

Les villes de Kharkiv et Kherson, cibles stratégiques dans la guerre russo-ukrainienne, frappées par les bombes, le 2 mars 2022. Ukraine-Russia War: Russian forces launched a massive strike on local government headquarters in the centre of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and Cherson. Russian forces have bombarded the government headquarters in Ukraine second biggest city, a huge armoured column is rolling towards the capital, and details have emerged of an attack that killed scores of Ukrainian soldiers in the east. March 2nd, 2022.