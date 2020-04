epa08354078 Matthias Fuchs (L), owner of the Weber Original Store Vienna, films pitmaster and chef Patrick Bayer cooking Baby Back Ribs for an online barbecue video tutorial 'How to cook ribs' in his store in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, 09 April 2020. Due to imposed measures slowing down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Matthias Fuchs closed his three barbecue shops on 16 March 2020. Since the issuance of restrictions concerning the movement of individuals and the closure of commercial activities, he provides online barbecue video tutorials of self created grill recipes. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA