Passengers pull their suitcases down the platform alongside the N43 Kyiv - Ivano-Frankivsk evaluation train that came under fire from Russian invaders in Vasylkiv district, Kyiv Region, on Thursday, March 24, upon their arrival in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. No injured were reported. Photo by Yurii Rylchuk/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM