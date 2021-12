The waistline of 27-year-old man Huang Jiaxin, who was believed to be the heaviest man in China, is being measured during a review one year after a surgery to lose weight at the Third People's Hospital of Chengdu in Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan province, 10 May 2018. The next time you need motivation to lose weight, remember the name Huang Jiaxin. According to Shanghaiist, the 26-year-old, who was dubbed 'China's fattest man', managed to a whopping 100kg in more than a year. Huang became the butt of jokes earlier this year after falling down near a hospital in Wuhan. He was 265kg then. He could not get up by himself following the fall, and it took around 20 people to load him onto a stretcher. Since then, he has embarked on a weight-loss program that included dieting and exercising. He also underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, a procedure that reduces his stomach, thereby limiting food intake. One year into the program, his weight dropped to around 150kg. Now he is losing weight with his 120kg mother. *** Local Caption ***