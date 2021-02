Covid-19 emergency at Pio Albergo Trivulzio nursing home in Milan, Italy, on April 14, 2020. Italian authorities announced on Tuesday that they were investigating the country's largest nursing home, Milan's Pio Albergo Trivulzio facility, after more than 70 residents died last month amid of allegations that management downplayed the risk of coronavirus infection and misattributed causes of death. Photo by Maurizio Maule/Fotogramma/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM