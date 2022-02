epa09725378 A cameraman works in front of the building housing an office of German Deutsche Welle TV company in Moscow, Russia, 03 February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Moscow office of Deutsche Welle should stop working, and all journalists would lose their accreditation. This was in response to the decision of the German regulator to deprive the Russian German-language TV channel RT DE of the right to broadcast in Germany. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV