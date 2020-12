epa08442333 Cambodian bankers count money at a bank in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 25 May 2020. According to media reports, Acleda, Cambodia's largest locally-owned commercial bank issued an initial public offering (IPO) on the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) on May 25. Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) is a public enterprise established by Cambodian Government with Acleda Bank to operate the first securities exchange. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY