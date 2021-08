EVIA, Aug. 14, 2019 Fire fighters battle a blaze raging near Makrymalli village on Evia island, Greece, on Aug. 13, 2019. The central part of Greece's Evia island was declared in state of emergency by local authorities on Tuesday as over 250 firemen were struggling to put under control a raging wildfire which so far has scorched forested areas and forced the evacuation of four villages, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.. Eight people have been slightly injured, according to local One TV Channel. So far the Fire Service has reported damages in houses and burned down cars in Makrymalli village, two hour's drive northeast of Athens. (Photo by Nick Paleologos/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Nick Paleologos/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)