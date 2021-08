epa09400155 Volunteer firefighters battle to extinguish a wildfire burning in Kryoneri area, near Athens, Greece, 06 August 2021. The fires in Attica continued to blaze uncontrollably on Friday, along all three fronts that formed during the night, at the side of the Athens-Lamia national highway toward Kapandriti, on the foothills of Parnitha in Afidnes and in Ippokratios Politia where both homes and businesses were burned. Another major problem caused by the fires is the thick smoke that has blanketed the Attica sky, creating a stifling atmosphere. Among the forces fighting the flames are 83 fire-fighters sent from France, who arrived in Greece on 06 August. The situation, already extremely difficult, is expected to get worse during the day as wind intensity picks up and starts to fan the flames. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU