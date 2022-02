epa09784884 Manizha (C) from Russia with the song 'Russian Woman' performs during the First Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 18 May 2021 (reissued 25 February 2022). The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced in an official statement on 25 February 2022 that no Russian act would be participating in this year's Eurovision Song Contest due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest will place in Turin, Italy, in May 2022. EPA-EFE/SANDER KONING / POOL