epa08023996 Starlink satellites are visible in the sky near Salgotarjan, Hungary, early 25 November 2019. In this long exposure image the movement of satellites is seen as shining tracks. Each of the shining tracks were created by separate satellites making progress on their own orbits. The American rocket company SpaceX launched 60 new satellites on 11 November 2019 to create a network for internet access. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka HUNGARY OUT