epa09131210 Citizens are waiting in the observation room after receiving their vaccine, in the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 April 2021. Danish health authorities dubbed Monday 12 April as 'the big vaccine day' with 100,000 people to be vaccinated on it as officials test the system ahead of a June rollout where four times as many people will be vaccinated each day. EPA-EFE/Philip Davali DENMARK OUT