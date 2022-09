Two Ortodox priests participate in a ceremony at the grand Rotunda monument of Thessaloniki, also known as the Church of Agios Georgios, which reopened its doors after a year of restorations, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 18 December 2015. The building, inscribed in the Unesco World Heritage List since 1988, is one of the most important Roman monuments in the city and stands just next to the Arch of Galerius. This cylindrical structure was commissioned by Roman Emperor Galerius in 306 AD, who intended it to be his grave. EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS