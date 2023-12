ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - DECEMBER 08: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers remarks following he places the 'Key of Peace' which is presented by children as a gesture of gratitude for his unwavering commitment to global peace on the podium within the opening ceremony of the 'TRT World Forum 2023,' which convened academics, journalists, politicians, and non-governmental organizations for the seventh consecutive year at Hilton Bomonti Hotel, in Istanbul Turkiye on December 08, 2023. TRT World Forum, which will be organized for the seventh time this year, is initiated under the theme 'Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions'. Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Anadolu. Profimedia Images