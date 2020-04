epa08368110 A handout picture made available 17 April 2020 by the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry shows a Russian medical specialist at the bed of a patient with COVID-19 disease at the city hospital in Cuprija, Serbia, 16 April 2020. Moscow sent 11 military transport planes with Russian military medical specialists and equipment for epidemiological diagnosis and disinfection to Serbia to help its longtime West Balkan ally combat the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES