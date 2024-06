(240617) -- LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Firefighters operate at a site of the Post Fire in Gorman, about 100 km north of Los Angeles, California, the United States on June 16, 2024. A fast-moving wildfire has burned over 12,200 acres (about 49.4 square km) overnight in Southern California, forcing at least 1,200 people to evacuate from a popular recreation area, authorities said Sunday. The wind-driven wildfire, dubbed the Post Fire, started Saturday afternoon in Gorman, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM)